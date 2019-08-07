Vertex One Asset Management Has Boosted Bce (BCE) Position; Salzhauer Michael Lowered Citigroup (C) Position by $3.53 Million

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 1.03 million shares traded or 31.47% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 12.16 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 176,300 shares to 394,064 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 89,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,179 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.32 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity.

