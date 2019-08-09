Vertex One Asset Management Cut Unisys (UIS) Position by $605,000; Kennedy Capital Management Position in Garmin LTD (GRMN) Cut as Valuation Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 20,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 48,112 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 68,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 932,259 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 502,794 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 23/03/2018 – Unisys Federal Civilian Agency Vice President Lee Ann Anderson Receives Federal 100 Award; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 08/03/2018 – Unisys Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %); 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 101,500 shares to 301,500 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp by 40,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 14,460 shares. Victory Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 18,656 shares. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 14,564 shares. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 101,415 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 22,043 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 101 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc invested in 77,093 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 110 shares. 15,614 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Cadence Lc has invested 0.19% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 11,706 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 37,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% or 33,046 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 50,640 shares to 402,250 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) by 50,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).