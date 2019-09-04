Vertex One Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Unisys (UIS) by $605,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Shareholder Martin & Company Has Trimmed Stake

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 175,076 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.21M market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 291,310 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 30/04/2018 – Transportation Security Administration Selects Unisys to Secure, Operate, Maintain and Protect Screening Equipment in U.S. Airp; 03/05/2018 – Nexa Resources Selects Unisys to Drive Company’s Digital Transformation; 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 16.33 BLN YEN (+14.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 18.00 BLN YEN (+10.2 %); 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q REV. $708.4M, EST. $651.3M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Unisys Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UIS) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unisys Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 39,017 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 101 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited holds 0% or 120,666 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 78,713 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 85,957 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 716,018 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 20,667 are owned by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Co has 78,700 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 17,190 shares. 2.07M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. American Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Numerixs Investment Tech reported 0.02% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp invested in 33,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 146,335 shares or 0% of the stock.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 40,100 shares to 440,100 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graf Indl Corp by 101,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00M for 20.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 89,480 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 13,660 shares. Qs Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 876 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Archon Mngmt Lc owns 557,991 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 149 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 21,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De owns 400 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested in 95,543 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cadence Capital reported 440,889 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp accumulated 281,150 shares or 0.2% of the stock. The Georgia-based Voya Ltd has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 71,802 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp accumulated 18,175 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zix (ZIXI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Zix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZIXI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.