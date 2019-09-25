Vertex One Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Enbridge (ENB) as Shares Declined; As Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) Stock Declined, Groesbeck Investment Management Boosted Its Holding

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 192.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,075 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $154.06. About 341,184 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 60,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 220,485 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, down from 280,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 955,485 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 95,374 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 84,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.51 million for 25.22 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc Com Com by 3,198 shares to 21,710 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,108 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Com (NYSE:EPD).