Vertex One Asset Management Cut Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Position by $3.34 Million; Share Value Declined; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increased Holding

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 25,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 169,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 144,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.58. About 1.43M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 185,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 517,575 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78M, down from 703,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. It is down 5.06% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – AGGREGATE CASH CONSIDERATION OF $9.25 BLN; 27/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates GGP Inc. Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Has Electronic Arts Finally Cracked the “Star Wars” Code? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Beware the Rally in Activision Blizzard Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EA SPORTSTM NHL® 20 Now Available Worldwide on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Now’s the Time to Buy These Video Game Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 428,572 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 71,006 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 745 shares. 4,000 are held by Shapiro Mgmt Limited Liability Company. The Connecticut-based Hartford has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Suntrust Banks invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Adirondack owns 35 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Company holds 0.44% or 12,871 shares. Spark Ltd Co accumulated 14,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp stated it has 199,834 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 1.24 million shares. 16,489 were accumulated by Next Fin. 20,216 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Lc. 70,000 are owned by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 76,383 shares to 354,413 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 125,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,122 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 250.01 million shares or 1.57% more from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). United Kingdom-based Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Limited has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Cibc Asset Inc holds 13.50 million shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Stifel owns 13,405 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,985 are owned by Macquarie Grp. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 1,243 shares. Citadel has 468,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc reported 1.33 million shares. Quebec – Canada-based Addenda has invested 0.11% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 109,836 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt accumulated 13,846 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Company stated it has 21,042 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 20,431 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 1,656 shares.