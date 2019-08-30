Vertex One Asset Management Boosted Its Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stake; Addenda Capital Has Trimmed Manulife Finl (MFC) Holding by $3.64 Million; Share Value Declined

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 228,570 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 16/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY IS SAID TO SUBMIT NEW OFFER FOR GGP: RTRS; 17/05/2018 – QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY IS NOT AN INVESTOR IN BROOKFIELD TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS SEES DEAL ADDING TO FFO/UNIT; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 11/04/2018 – Tamara C. Darvish Named Capital Automotive Real Estate Services, Inc. Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video)

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 227,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.27M, down from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 286,535 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Court dismisses Mosten claims vs. Manulife – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit – GuruFocus.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,444 shares to 24,716 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 48,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 330,000 shares to 391,500 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,854 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Property starts buyback offers – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brookfield Property Partners Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM (ET) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.