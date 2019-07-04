Vertex One Asset Management Boosted Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $10.48 Million as Stock Price Declined; Ford Motor Co (F) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Lifted Position

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 64,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 219,426 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 155,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 19.03 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD ‘CANVASSING’ WORKERS TO GIVE UP 1 WEEK OF JULY VACATION; 10/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media and Ford Launch Billboard Splash Campaign To Bring Mustang’s ‘Personalized Pony’ Experience To Life; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO LLC FILES FOR SERIES B NOTES OFFERING OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Toyota, Hyundai, Ford lead 9.6 pct European car sales gain; 03/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 07/05/2018 – I.A Hedin Bil AB: Hedin Bil to open two new dealerships in Bromma, Sweden together with Opel and Ford; 15/03/2018 – Ford CEO Says Company Could Exceed 8% Margin Target; 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD’S FLEET SAYS FORD DOES NOT PLAN TO INCREASE EXPORTS TO CHINA FROM U.S. IF DUTIES ON IMPORTED CARS LOWERED; 25/04/2018 – FORD PORTFOLIO SHIFT WILL HAPPEN `PRETTY QUICKLY,’ CFO SAYS; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 819,244 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD WOULD OVERSEE AND EXECUTE REDEVELOPMENT OF OFFICE TOWER OWNED BY KUSHNER COS; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 22/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans Retail Reboot on Bleecker Street; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield gets Calpers, TIAA financing for GGP deal- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS TO BUY GGP FOR $9.25B

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Stocks That Would Benefit From Lower Interest Rates (and 1 You’d Be Better Off Avoiding) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Property Partners Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd invested 0.39% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 376 are held by Oakworth Cap. Geode Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Td Asset owns 7.16M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 10,273 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs invested in 11,200 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Davenport & Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Exane Derivatives accumulated 33 shares. Ci Investments owns 448,999 shares. Blackrock stated it has 1,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company owns 614,353 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1,880 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 800 shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 330,000 shares to 391,500 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,854 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 77,526 shares to 384 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 51,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,243 shares, and cut its stake in Workiva Inc.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Will Ford Cut Its Dividend Soon? – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Ford Stock Is Undervalued – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Failed Fiat Chrysler-Renault Merger A Positive For FCA – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – 2018 Annual report on Form 20-F – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.