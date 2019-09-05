Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) and Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). The two are both Waste Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Energy Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.29 0.00 Casella Waste Systems Inc. 39 3.00 N/A 0.19 231.91

Demonstrates Vertex Energy Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Vertex Energy Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Energy Inc. 0.00% -42.5% -11.6% Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0.00% 126.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.58 beta means Vertex Energy Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Casella Waste Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 0.81 beta which makes it 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4. Competitively, Casella Waste Systems Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vertex Energy Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Casella Waste Systems Inc. has an average target price of $44, with potential downside of -0.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vertex Energy Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.2% and 94.3%. Insiders owned 7.2% of Vertex Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Energy Inc. 2.19% -8.5% -12.29% 7.69% 34.6% 37.25% Casella Waste Systems Inc. 3.69% 7.18% 16.7% 45.19% 61% 53.04%

For the past year Vertex Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems Inc. beats Vertex Energy Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil division collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. This division also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing division gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery division generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and provides dismantling, demolition, decommission, and marine salvage services, as well as owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 46 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.