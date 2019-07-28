Analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. VTNR’s profit would be $402,711 giving it 35.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Vertex Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 63,507 shares traded. Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has risen 10.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical VTNR News: 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – IN ADDITION TO SENIOR SECURED FACILITIES, AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ADDITIONAL $20 MLN ACCORDION FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Vertex Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG GARBSEN (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) had an increase of 1000% in short interest. LPKFF’s SI was 1,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1000% from 100 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 4 days are for LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG GARBSEN (OTCMKTS:LPKFF)’s short sellers to cover LPKFF’s short positions. It closed at $8.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes laser systems in Germany, Asia, other Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $196.66 million. The firm operates through four divisions: DevelopmentQuipment, ElectronicsQuipment, WeldingQuipment, and SolarQuipment. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rapid printed circuit board prototyping systems for the production of PCBs and multilayer boards with up to six layers; IC packaging systems for the production of glass interposers; stencil laser equipment for laser production of SMT stencils and quality check with inspection systems; PCB processing equipment for cutting and drilling of PCBs; PCB depaneling equipment for depaneling of PCBs; laser structuring of circuit layouts on 3D injection molded plastic parts; and solar equipment for structuring of thin film solar modules.

Another recent and important LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Lpkf Laser & Electronics AG 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018.

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 13 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest Region of the United States. The company has market cap of $57.19 million. It operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. It currently has negative earnings. The Black Oil division collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to clients for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

More notable recent Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vertex Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vertex Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vertex Energy, Inc. Applauds Federal Government for Passing a Bill Designed to Increase the Beneficial Reuse of Used Lubricating Oil – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vertex Energy: The Importance Of Growing Self-Collections Explained – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) CEO Benjamin Cowart on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.