Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) and NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) Comparison side by side

Both Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) and NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) are each other’s competitor in the Waste Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Energy Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.23 0.00 NRC Group Holdings Corp. 9 1.10 N/A -12.07 0.00

Demonstrates Vertex Energy Inc. and NRC Group Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vertex Energy Inc. and NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -0.9% -0.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4. Competitively, NRC Group Holdings Corp. has 1.9 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.8% of Vertex Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of NRC Group Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7% of Vertex Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, NRC Group Holdings Corp. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Energy Inc. -13.48% -14.56% 21.73% -18.6% 10.05% 34.86% NRC Group Holdings Corp. -1.12% 4.14% -5.78% 7.32% -11.74% 15.03%

For the past year Vertex Energy Inc. was more bullish than NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

Vertex Energy Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil division collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. This division also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing division gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery division generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and provides dismantling, demolition, decommission, and marine salvage services, as well as owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.