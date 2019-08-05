Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) and Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Comparing side by side

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) and Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Waste Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Energy Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.29 0.00 Clean Harbors Inc. 68 1.26 N/A 1.40 55.54

In table 1 we can see Vertex Energy Inc. and Clean Harbors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Energy Inc. 0.00% -42.5% -11.6% Clean Harbors Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.58 beta indicates that Vertex Energy Inc. is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Clean Harbors Inc. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Clean Harbors Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Clean Harbors Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vertex Energy Inc. and Clean Harbors Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clean Harbors Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Clean Harbors Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77.67 average price target and a 2.98% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Energy Inc. and Clean Harbors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.2% and 93.1% respectively. 7.2% are Vertex Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.5% are Clean Harbors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Energy Inc. 2.19% -8.5% -12.29% 7.69% 34.6% 37.25% Clean Harbors Inc. 8.36% 10.32% 9.75% 30.29% 38.97% 57.67%

For the past year Vertex Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Clean Harbors Inc.

Summary

Clean Harbors Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Vertex Energy Inc.

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil division collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. This division also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing division gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery division generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and provides dismantling, demolition, decommission, and marine salvage services, as well as owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.