Versum Materials (VSM) to pay $0.08 on Aug 27, 2019; HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK ORDINARY SHARES (HPHTF) Sellers Increased By 15.98% Their Shorts

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) is expected to pay $0.08 on Aug 27, 2019. (NYSE:VSM) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Versum Materials Inc’s current price of $51.65 translates into 0.15% yield. Versum Materials Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 1.39 million shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) has risen 37.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VSM News: 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS INC VSM.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.32 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 02/04/2018 – S&P Raising Corporate Credit Rating on Versum to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS INC – SEES FY 2018 ESTIMATED ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $425 MILLION – $445 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS DECLARES 20% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 6C/SHR FROM 5C, EST. 7.5C; 08/05/2018 – Versum Materials 2Q Adj EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – Versum Materials Raises Dividend to 6c Vs. 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Versum Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSM); 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Versum Materials To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Versum Materials Raises FY18 View To EBIT $425M-EBIT $445M

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HPHTF) had an increase of 15.98% in short interest. HPHTF’s SI was 438,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.98% from 378,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4384 days are for HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HPHTF)’s short sellers to cover HPHTF’s short positions. It closed at $38.28 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $5.64 billion. It operates in two divisions, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services . It has a 24.83 P/E ratio. The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. manufactures and sells photomultiplier tubes, imaging devices, light sources, opto-semiconductors, and imaging and analyzing systems in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.75 billion. The Company’s Electron Tube segment provides photomultiplier tubes, electron multipliers, microchannel plates, image intensifiers, X-ray products, and various light sources for use in medical, chemical analysis, measurement, industrial testing, and academic research applications. It has a 30.87 P/E ratio. The company's Opto-Semiconductor segment offers silicon photodiodes, photo IC components, position sensitive detectors, infrared detectors, image sensors for low-light-level imaging and X-ray imaging, mini-spectrometers, and light emitting devices for applications in medical imaging, high-energy physics, and scientific measurement.