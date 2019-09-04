Versum Materials Inc. (VSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Since Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) and Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) are part of the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versum Materials Inc. 51 4.25 N/A 2.14 24.31 Eastman Chemical Company 75 0.92 N/A 6.41 11.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eastman Chemical Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Versum Materials Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Versum Materials Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Eastman Chemical Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Versum Materials Inc. and Eastman Chemical Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versum Materials Inc. 0.00% 113.9% 15.2% Eastman Chemical Company 0.00% 18.6% 6.6%

Liquidity

Versum Materials Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Eastman Chemical Company which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Versum Materials Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eastman Chemical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Versum Materials Inc. and Eastman Chemical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Versum Materials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eastman Chemical Company 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Eastman Chemical Company is $86.33, which is potential 32.63% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.2% of Versum Materials Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Eastman Chemical Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Versum Materials Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eastman Chemical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Versum Materials Inc. 0.02% 0.35% -0.35% 38.54% 37.04% 87.52% Eastman Chemical Company -7.82% -5.33% -4.07% -8.51% -25.68% 3.06%

For the past year Versum Materials Inc. was more bullish than Eastman Chemical Company.

Summary

Versum Materials Inc. beats Eastman Chemical Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials to the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The DS&S segment develops, designs, manufactures, and sells bulk gas, specialty gas, and specialty chemical cabinets and systems, which are used to manage the delivery of principal materials into the semiconductor manufacturing process; and flow and temperature control systems and analytical systems to capture data. It also engages in the project management for installation and startup of the gas and chemical delivery systems, and inventory management; and provision of spare parts, equipment upgrades, equipment maintenance, and training services. In addition, this segment offers on-site services to assist customers in managing the inventory of gases and chemicals comprising ordering, product changes and monitoring, quality assurance, operation of delivery systems, and managing the bulk gas and specialty gas operations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness products. The companyÂ’s Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyls, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents used in industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals markets. Its Fibers segment offers Estron acetate tow and Estrobond triacetin plasticizers for manufacturing cigarette filters; Estron natural and Chromspun solution dyed acetate yarns for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics; and cellulose acetate flake and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers, as well as acetyl chemical products. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is based in Kingsport, Tennessee.