Versum Materials Inc. (VSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

As Chemicals – Major Diversified businesses, Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) and Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versum Materials Inc. 44 4.14 N/A 2.14 24.17 Celanese Corporation 100 1.95 N/A 8.84 11.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Versum Materials Inc. and Celanese Corporation. Celanese Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Versum Materials Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Versum Materials Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Versum Materials Inc. and Celanese Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versum Materials Inc. 0.00% 113.9% 15.2% Celanese Corporation 0.00% 36.5% 12.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Versum Materials Inc. are 5.3 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Celanese Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Versum Materials Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celanese Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Versum Materials Inc. and Celanese Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Versum Materials Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Celanese Corporation 0 5 2 2.29

Versum Materials Inc. has a -1.53% downside potential and a consensus target price of $51. Competitively Celanese Corporation has a consensus target price of $118, with potential upside of 9.81%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Celanese Corporation is looking more favorable than Versum Materials Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.7% of Versum Materials Inc. shares and 0% of Celanese Corporation shares. 0.5% are Versum Materials Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Celanese Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Versum Materials Inc. -0.79% -0.58% 37.75% 51.44% 31.18% 86.4% Celanese Corporation -4.3% -2.68% 2.41% -1.52% -6.47% 12.48%

For the past year Versum Materials Inc. was more bullish than Celanese Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Versum Materials Inc. beats Celanese Corporation.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials to the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The DS&S segment develops, designs, manufactures, and sells bulk gas, specialty gas, and specialty chemical cabinets and systems, which are used to manage the delivery of principal materials into the semiconductor manufacturing process; and flow and temperature control systems and analytical systems to capture data. It also engages in the project management for installation and startup of the gas and chemical delivery systems, and inventory management; and provision of spare parts, equipment upgrades, equipment maintenance, and training services. In addition, this segment offers on-site services to assist customers in managing the inventory of gases and chemicals comprising ordering, product changes and monitoring, quality assurance, operation of delivery systems, and managing the bulk gas and specialty gas operations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. Its Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products. The companyÂ’s Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. Its Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The segment also provides organic solvents and intermediates for use in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.