Versum Materials, Inc. (VSM) Reaches $52.99 After 4.00% Up Move; ACCELEWARE LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (ACWRF) Sellers Decreased By 33.33% Their Shorts

The stock of Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 249,033 shares traded. Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) has risen 37.04% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VSM News: 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS INC – SEES FY 2018 ESTIMATED ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $425 MILLION – $445 MILLION; 02/04/2018 – Versum Materials Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS INC VSM.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.32 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS INC VSM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS SEES FY SALES $1.32B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.11B; 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS INC – QTRLY SALES OF $340.7 MILLION, UP 26% FROM LAST YR; 23/03/2018 Versum Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS RAISES YEAR SALES FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Versum Materials 2Q Net $61.6M; 17/05/2018 – Versum Materials at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport TodayThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $5.79 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $55.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VSM worth $231.60 million more.

ACCELEWARE LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ACWRF) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. ACWRF’s SI was 800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 1,200 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 2 days are for ACCELEWARE LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ACWRF)’s short sellers to cover ACWRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.125 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops, and markets special purpose computational software products for energy, engineering, and other sectors in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $11.06 million. The firm operates through Radio Frequency Heading, and Software and Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

More notable recent Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Versum Materials Announces CFIUS Clearance of Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX)/NVIDIA (NVDA) Merger Spread Narrows as China Approves Another Deal – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “John Paulson’s Top Gold Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Versum Materials cleared by CFIUS for Merck KGaA merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Versum Materials Inc.: Versum Announces China Antitrust Clearance of Merger; Announces Expected Closing Date – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. VSM’s profit will be $63.37M for 22.84 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Versum Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.