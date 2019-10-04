Versum Materials Inc. (VSM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Chemicals – Major Diversified company, Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Versum Materials Inc. has 93.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.40% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.7% of Versum Materials Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.34% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Versum Materials Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versum Materials Inc. 208,234,392.95% 113.90% 15.20% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Versum Materials Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Versum Materials Inc. 108.74M 52 24.31 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Versum Materials Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Versum Materials Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Versum Materials Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Versum Materials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 3.30 2.57

The potential upside of the competitors is 46.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Versum Materials Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Versum Materials Inc. 0.02% 0.35% -0.35% 38.54% 37.04% 87.52% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Versum Materials Inc. has stronger performance than Versum Materials Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Versum Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Versum Materials Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.39 Quick Ratio. Versum Materials Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Versum Materials Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Versum Materials Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Versum Materials Inc.’s peers beat Versum Materials Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials to the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The DS&S segment develops, designs, manufactures, and sells bulk gas, specialty gas, and specialty chemical cabinets and systems, which are used to manage the delivery of principal materials into the semiconductor manufacturing process; and flow and temperature control systems and analytical systems to capture data. It also engages in the project management for installation and startup of the gas and chemical delivery systems, and inventory management; and provision of spare parts, equipment upgrades, equipment maintenance, and training services. In addition, this segment offers on-site services to assist customers in managing the inventory of gases and chemicals comprising ordering, product changes and monitoring, quality assurance, operation of delivery systems, and managing the bulk gas and specialty gas operations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.