Versum Materials, Inc. (VSM) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Gideon Capital Advisors Increased Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 154.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 19,756 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock rose 15.66%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 32,513 shares with $859,000 value, up from 12,757 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $4.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 834,129 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C

Analysts expect Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.17% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. VSM’s profit would be $66.63 million giving it 21.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Versum Materials, Inc.’s analysts see 7.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 268,161 shares traded. Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) has risen 31.18% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VSM News: 02/04/2018 – Versum Materials Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Versum Materials To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – S&P Raising Corporate Credit Rating on Versum to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS INC – SEES FY 2018 ESTIMATED ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $425 MILLION – $445 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS SEES FY SALES $1.32B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.11B; 08/05/2018 – Versum Materials Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.32B-$1.36B; 23/03/2018 Versum Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS RAISES YEAR SALES FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Versum Materials 2Q Net $61.6M; 08/05/2018 – Versum Materials 2Q EBITDA $109.9M

More notable recent Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Versum Materials, Inc. (VSM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Versum Materials Says Revised Merck KGaA Buyout Proposal ‘Superior’ To Entegris Offer – Benzinga” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck KGaA Signs Versum Buyout Deal; Entegris Receives Termination Payment – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gardner Denver: 1 + 1 Might Be 3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $5.68 billion. It operates in two divisions, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services . It has a 24.98 P/E ratio. The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 29,633 shares to 6,888 valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 48,780 shares and now owns 32,445 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity. CURTIS GEOFFREY M. had sold 8,835 shares worth $204,559.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon prices $600M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Announces US FDA Acceptance of its NDA to Make PROCYSBI Available as Oral Granules in Packets – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Horizon Therapeutics At $15, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon’s NDA for Procysbi New Dosage Form Accepted by FDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.