Versum Materials, Inc. (VSM) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; FMC (FMC) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Analysts expect Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.17% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. VSM’s profit would be $66.64 million giving it 21.20 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Versum Materials, Inc.’s analysts see 7.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 395,177 shares traded. Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) has risen 31.18% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VSM News: 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS SEES FY SALES $1.32B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.11B; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Versum Materials To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Versum Materials 2Q EBITDA $109.9M; 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS INC VSM.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.32 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Versum Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSM); 08/05/2018 – Versum Materials Raises FY18 View To EBIT $425M-EBIT $445M; 23/05/2018 – Versum Materials Introduces Smart, Fab-wide Heat Sourcing and Control for Electronic Specialty Gases in Semiconductor Fabs; 02/04/2018 – S&P Raising Corporate Credit Rating on Versum to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS DECLARES 20% DIV BOOST; 08/05/2018 – VERSUM MATERIALS RAISES YEAR SALES FORECAST

FMC Corp (FMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 212 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 148 cut down and sold equity positions in FMC Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 111.68 million shares, down from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding FMC Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 11 to 7 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 116 Increased: 149 New Position: 63.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $5.65 billion. It operates in two divisions, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services . It has a 24.87 P/E ratio. The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

More notable recent Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Versum Materials, Inc. (VSM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BlackBerry Limited (BB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Versum Materials, Inc. (VSM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Versum Materials Says Revised Merck KGaA Buyout Proposal ‘Superior’ To Entegris Offer – Benzinga” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FMC Corporation (FMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price At Which I’ll Repurchase FMC – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FMC Corporation plans $50 million investment in Global Research and Development Headquarters in Newark, Delaware – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pfizer, FMC and McCormick & Company – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation Works Cooperatively With New York State on Mutually Agreed-Upon New Order on Consent for Middleport Area Remediation – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.96 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 25.39 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

The stock increased 1.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 299,872 shares traded. FMC Corporation (FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F

Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 6.28% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation for 9.17 million shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 39,500 shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Overbrook Management Corp has 5.01% invested in the company for 303,383 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Management Llc has invested 3.9% in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.39 million shares.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. FMC’s profit will be $214.61 million for 12.77 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.