Verso (VRS) Reaches $13.03 After 5.00% Down Move; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Increased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 0.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 4,405 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.04 million shares with $165.27M value, up from 1.04M last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $124.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 5.63M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5

The stock of Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 264,066 shares traded. Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) has declined 20.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VRS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Verso Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRS); 08/03/2018 – Verso 4Q EBITDA $65M; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – FOR 2018 , SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN – $70 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Mudrick Capital Management LP Exits Position in VersoThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $441.62M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $12.38 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VRS worth $22.08M less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Ltd Liability Co reported 88,307 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment owns 450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 2.55M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Boltwood Mngmt holds 1.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,785 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 13,894 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,000 shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 32,115 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 3,395 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 11,390 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Co holds 0.02% or 4,172 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Lc reported 1.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 39,992 shares. Blue Edge Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.82 million shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.62M on Tuesday, February 12. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03M.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 302,725 shares to 690,501 valued at $38.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 341,648 shares and now owns 2.98 million shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $183 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Monness maintained the shares of CRM in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CRM in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CRM in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in the United States. The company has market cap of $441.62 million. It operates in two divisions, Paper and Pulp. It has a 2.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.