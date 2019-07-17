Verso (VRS) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Fort LP Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Fort Lp decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 50.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp sold 5,864 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Fort Lp holds 5,836 shares with $315,000 value, down from 11,700 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $73.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 3.91 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs

Analysts expect Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. VRS’s profit would be $1.04 million giving it 147.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Verso Corporation’s analysts see -97.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 82,415 shares traded. Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) has risen 14.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VRS News: 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys New 1% Position in Verso; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – WILL INCLUDE A REQUEST THAT COMMERCE REVOKE COUNTERVAILING DUTY ORDER RETROACTIVELY TO AUGUST 3, 2015; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES TO BE GREATER THAN 2017; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – WILL FILE WITH U.S. DOC A WRITTEN REQUEST FOR A ‘NO INTEREST’ CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REVIEW OF FINAL CVD ORDER ISSUED ON DEC 10, 2015; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $639 MLN VS $646 MLN; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – FOR 2018 , SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN – $70 MILLION; 08/03/2018 Verso 4Q Net $36M; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – TOTAL AMOUNT PAYABLE TO VERSO BY PORT HAWKESBURY AND IRVING CAPPED AT $42.0 MLN, IF CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REQUEST IS GRANTED BY COMMERCE; 23/03/2018 – Verso Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Verso 4Q EBITDA $65M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 56,765 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.33% or 23,784 shares. Rockland Trust Com holds 236,408 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 2,231 were accumulated by Sun Life Finance. The Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 17,131 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp accumulated 274 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1.06% stake. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 6,857 are held by Hanson And Doremus Invest. 98,155 are owned by Assetmark. Gam Ag invested in 116,203 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 6.88 million shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 20,531 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.35 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by Wells Fargo. Mizuho maintained the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, February 25.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in the United States. The company has market cap of $614.13 million. It operates in two divisions, Paper and Pulp. It has a 2.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.