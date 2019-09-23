Verso Corporation (VRS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) is a company in the Paper & Paper Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Verso Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.73% of all Paper & Paper Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Verso Corporation has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 2.05% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Verso Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso Corporation 0.00% 24.30% 12.10% Industry Average 0.54% 17.32% 7.23%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Verso Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Verso Corporation N/A 18 2.74 Industry Average 19.44M 3.58B 95.94

Verso Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Verso Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Verso Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.83

The potential upside of the competitors is -7.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Verso Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verso Corporation -7.54% -13.98% -27.44% -34.52% -20.53% -27.77% Industry Average 2.50% 3.41% 3.12% 15.84% 0.00% 29.14%

For the past year Verso Corporation had bearish trend while Verso Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verso Corporation are 2.2 and 0.7. Competitively, Verso Corporation’s rivals have 2.23 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verso Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verso Corporation.

Dividends

Verso Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Verso Corporation’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Verso Corporation.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Miamisburg, Ohio.