Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.37 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Vericel Corporation which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.2 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 42.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 89% respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.