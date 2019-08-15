Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Since Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 121.73%. Meanwhile, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 913.79%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 40.67%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.