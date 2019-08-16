Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 122.72% for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $20. Meanwhile, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 793.18%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 40.67% respectively. Insiders owned 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.