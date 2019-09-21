Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

We are comparing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 46.35%. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Realm Therapeutics Plc

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.