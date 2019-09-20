Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 14.17 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Quanterix Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Quanterix Corporation

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.