Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 424.97 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 103.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 92.7%. Insiders owned roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.