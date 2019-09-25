Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.7. The Current Ratio of rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 267.70% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 31.8%. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.