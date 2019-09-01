Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

As Biotechnology companies, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 33552.11 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 70.4% respectively. 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 5 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.