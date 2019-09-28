Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.12 7.69M -1.03 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69,216,921.69% -28.4% -27.5% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 161,304,033.66% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 61.4%. Insiders held 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.