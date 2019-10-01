Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

We will be comparing the differences between Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.12 7.69M -1.03 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.16 14.98M -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68,355,555.56% -28.4% -27.5% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 150,855,991.94% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 8.7 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 127.27% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. About 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.