Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Kodiak Sciences Inc. which has a 17.4 Current Ratio and a 17.4 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders held 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.