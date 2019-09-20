Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 16.03 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 132.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 84.6% respectively. Insiders held 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.