Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.12 7.69M -1.03 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00

Demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69,592,760.18% -28.4% -27.5% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 777,315,777.32% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 168.20% and its average target price is $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.