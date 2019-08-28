Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 364.43 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Geron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 159.26% and its consensus price target is $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 31.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.