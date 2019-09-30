Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

As Biotechnology companies, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.12 7.69M -1.03 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69,030,520.65% -28.4% -27.5% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,954,446.85% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $57.5, which is potential 52.20% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 0%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.