Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

As Biotechnology companies, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.12
|7.69M
|-1.03
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|-0.47
|22.48M
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|69,030,520.65%
|-28.4%
|-27.5%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|60,954,446.85%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively the average target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $57.5, which is potential 52.20% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 0%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19.18%
|-0.16%
|24.9%
|1.92%
|-30.45%
|50.18%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.