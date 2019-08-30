Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

We are contrasting Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Current Ratio is 27.7. Meanwhile, Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 27.6%. About 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.