Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 393.37 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 70.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 43.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.