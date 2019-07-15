Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 21.46 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 81.82% and an $20 average price target. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential downside is -5.15%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 80.1%. Insiders owned 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.