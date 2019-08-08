Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.63 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$20 is Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 89.93%. Competitively BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.4, with potential upside of 83.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 60.9%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.