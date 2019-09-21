Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -11.13% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 46.3%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.