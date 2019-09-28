Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.12 7.69M -1.03 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69,592,760.18% -28.4% -27.5% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 265,349,329.57% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 10 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 11.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.