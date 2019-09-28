Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.12
|7.69M
|-1.03
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|37.60M
|-5.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|69,592,760.18%
|-28.4%
|-27.5%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|265,349,329.57%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Liquidity
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 10 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 11.52%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19.18%
|-0.16%
|24.9%
|1.92%
|-30.45%
|50.18%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.
Summary
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
