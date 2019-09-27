Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Since Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.12 7.69M -1.03 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69,592,760.18% -28.4% -27.5% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 90,426,758.94% -78.2% -67.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.7. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.