Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.73 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Current Ratio is 27.7. Meanwhile, Aduro BioTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.98% and an $20 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Aduro BioTech Inc. is $7, which is potential 430.30% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 47.8%. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.