Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) EPS Estimated At $-0.30; Gse Systems (GVP) SI Increased By 17.39%

Gse Systems Inc (NASDAQ:GVP) had an increase of 17.39% in short interest. GVP’s SI was 10,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.39% from 9,200 shares previously. With 11,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Gse Systems Inc (NASDAQ:GVP)’s short sellers to cover GVP’s short positions. The SI to Gse Systems Inc’s float is 0.08%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 45,215 shares traded. GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) has declined 22.73% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GVP News: 15/03/2018 – GSE Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – GSE Systems 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 24/04/2018 – GSE REFORM NEEDS BROADER COALITON OF LAWMAKER SUPPORT: WARNER; 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems Enters Amended and Restated Credit Agreement With Citizens Bank; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $1.1 Billion Of Gse Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) Rmbs Issued In 2016 And 2017; 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems Buys True North Consulting for $9.75 Million; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Looser Gse Mortgage Guidelines Credit Negative For Crt Transactions, Some Prime Deals; 02/04/2018 – Mortge Nws [Reg]: Opinion Time’s up: GSE reform ain’t happening this year; 30/03/2018 – BankThink: Time’s up: GSE reform ain’t happening this year; 31/05/2018 – Infortrend EonStor GSe Pro 3000 — The Most Expandable NAS for SMBs

Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.74 EPS change or 71.15% from last quarter’s $-1.04 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 56,869 shares traded or 13.47% up from the average. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company has market cap of $284.08 million. The firm is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold GSE Systems, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 4.79 million shares or 1.81% more from 4.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Squared Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.7% in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) for 25,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 14,882 shares. Bard Incorporated invested in 327,390 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). 24,211 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). Teton Advsr holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). Heritage Invsts holds 0.01% or 42,252 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0% or 455,672 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd owns 0.1% invested in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) for 287,046 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 11,132 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $241,227 activity. Loudermilk Kyle Justin bought $11,227 worth of stock.