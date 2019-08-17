Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 117.63% for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.