Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Urovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 89.75%. Competitively Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 231.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that Urovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 24.4% respectively. Insiders owned 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.