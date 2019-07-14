Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Contrasting side by side

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 81.82% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.