Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Contrasting side by side

Both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.12
|7.69M
|-1.03
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|1
|0.00
|20.27M
|-0.78
|0.00
Demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|69,030,520.65%
|-28.4%
|-27.5%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|3,076,806,314.51%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Liquidity
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19.18%
|-0.16%
|24.9%
|1.92%
|-30.45%
|50.18%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
