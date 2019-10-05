Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Comparison side by side

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.14 7.69M -1.03 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 65,670,367.21% -28.4% -27.5% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 3,019,850,022.06% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Current Ratio is 27.7. Meanwhile, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 17.9%. 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.